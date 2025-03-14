KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s interest in the men’s doubles category at the All England 2025 came to an end after their last hope, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, bowed out in the second round in Birmingham on Thursday.

The professional duo and second seeds fell to unseeded South Korean pair Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae 16-21, 13-21 at the Utilita Arena Birmingham.

The world number two now find themselves in the same unfortunate company of five other Malaysian pairs, including former world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, who were sent packing in the first round.

But all is not lost for Malaysia as national number one women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah and professional mixed doubles duo Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie remain in the hunt at the world’s oldest badminton tournament.

Fifth seeds Pearly-Thinaah will play the third seeds from Japan, Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida, while unseeded Chinese pair Jiang Zhen Bang-Huang Dong Ping await top seeds Soon Huat-Shevon in the last eight today.

Pearly-Thinaah had earlier brushed aside the challenge from Indonesia’s Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti, winning 21-16, 21-14.

Soon Huat-Shevon, on the other hand, proved to be a class above as they destroyed the Scottish combination of Alexander Dunn-Julie MacPherson 21-9, 21-10 in just 25 minutes.