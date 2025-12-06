Aminuddin appointed as new NSFC chairman

NEGERI Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has been appointed as the new chairman of the Negeri Sembilan Football Club (NSFC), effective today, replacing Tunku Besar Tampin Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri.

Tunku Syed Razman, who is also president of the Negeri Sembilan Football Association (PBNS), said the appointment reflected a continuous commitment to strengthening the team’s governance structure, particularly through a clear separation of roles between PBNS as the state’s football governing body and NSFC as the professional entity managing the team.

“With this appointment, PBNS can now focus on strengthening grassroots development and the state’s football structure, including youth development, local tournaments and coaching.

“Meanwhile, NSFC will continue to operate as a competitive professional club at both national and regional levels,” he said in a statement today.

Tunku Syed Razman also expressed confidence that Aminuddin’s leadership would enhance strategic cooperation between the state government, PBNS, and stakeholders in efforts to establish NSFC as a high-performing, sustainable and respected club.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin described the appointment as a great responsibility, noting that NSFC was a football institution not only with a legacy in Malaysian sports but also a source of pride for the people of Negeri Sembilan.

“I am honoured to accept the appointment as NSFC Chairman. Football is not just a sport—it is a vehicle for unity, a symbol of the state’s identity, and a youth development platform that can unite people from all walks of life.

Aminuddin also expressed confidence that NSFC could rise again as a competitive team at the national level and called on all supporters, sponsors and strategic partners to work together in rebuilding the team’s strength with unity and strong commitment.