Amorim promises to ‘clarify’ Man Utd manager post on Friday

LONDON: Ruben Amorim has promised to clarify his future after Sporting Lisbon's match on Friday as speculation mounts that he is on the brink of becoming Manchester United's new manager.

United sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham left them languishing 14th in the Premier League, with just three wins from nine matches.

Amorim quickly emerged as the club's top target and Sporting issued a statement to the Lisbon stock exchange confirming United were willing to meet his release clause of 10 million euros ($11 million).

Reports on Thursday said the 39-year-old was expected to be confirmed as United's new manager later in the day but they appear to have been premature.

Amorim was peppered with questions about his prospective switch at his press conference ahead of Friday's home league game against Estrela but he remained tight-lipped.

“It is a negotiation between two clubs,“ he said on Thursday. “It’s never easy. Even with the clauses it’s never easy, they have to talk.

“We will have clarification after the game. It will be very clear, so it’s one more day. After the game tomorrow, we will have the decision made.”

Asked what he liked about the Premier League as he prepared to leave the press conference, he said with a smile: “Everything.”

Amorim smiled again when asked if he had watched United's 5-2 win against Leicester in the League Cup on Wednesday.

The Sporting boss has reportedly agreed a deal until 2027, with the option of a further season. His first match in charge looks likely to be the November 24 trip to Ipswich.

The Athletic earlier Thursday reported that United had reached an agreement with Sporting.

They said the coach would stay with the Portuguese champions for the next three games -- Friday's match against Estrela, next week's Champions League clash against Manchester City and the trip to Braga next weekend.

- Sporting Lisbon success -

Amorim has won two Portuguese titles with Sporting since joining the club in March 2020.

Seen as one of the rising stars on the European coaching scene, he was linked with the manager's role at Liverpool once Jurgen Klopp announced he was leaving but Dutch coach Arne Slot headed to Anfield instead.

Amorim held talks with West Ham this year before they appointed former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes.

Despite spending heavily in the transfer market, Ten Hag paid the price for a poor start to the season.

Prior to Wednesday's win against Leicester in the fourth round of the League Cup, United had won just one of their past eight games in all competitions.

The Dutchman won the League Cup and FA Cup during his spell at Old Trafford but the club have not won the Premier League since 2013, in Alex Ferguson's last season in charge.

Ferguson won the Premier League title 13 times but since his departure five permanent managers have come and gone without adding to the club's 20 top-flight titles.

United caretaker boss Ruud van Nistelrooy oversaw the victory against Leicester and spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Chelsea.

The Dutchman, a former star striker at the club, looks set to remain in charge for United's three remaining games before the international break.

The former PSV Eindhoven boss said he was “motivated” to stay at Old Trafford and help the club move forward, even under a new regime.

And he dismissed talk that he would prepare the side for the Chelsea match with Amorim's approach in mind.

“Is he already announced or?” the interim boss asked a reporter when the Portuguese coach was brought up.

“So then obviously you don’t talk to somebody that’s not announced. That’s logical in my opinion. Again, what the future will bring we will see.”