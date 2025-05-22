RUBEN AMORIM said if Manchester United no longer want him he will quit “without any conversation about compensation” after his team’s painful Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game shortly before half-time in Bilbao on Wednesday and toothless United were unable to find a reply.

Defeat compounds a disastrous season for the club, who will finish in their lowest league position since they were relegated in 1974.

United are 16th in the table with one league game remaining, against Aston Villa on Sunday.

An emotional Amorim told reporters after the game that he would stick to his guns despite a terrible run of results since he took over from the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss, who has won just six Premier League games at United, said he still believed in his ability to turn things around at Old Trafford but would walk if he was no longer wanted.

“If the board and the fans feel that I’m not the right guy, I will go the next day without any conversation about compensation,“ he said.

“But I will not quit. I’m really confident in my job. And as you can see, I will not change nothing in the way I do things.”

Amorim refused to talk about the future of the club, saying United needed to “deal with the loss and the pain of losing this match”.

“What I can say is that I think it was clear we were the better team but then we managed not to score again and that is really hard to win football matches but the guys tried everything to win the game,“ he said.

“In the future we will have time to assess everything.”

United were within striking distance of the Champions League places when Amorim took over as manager but they are now 27 points adrift of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Next season will be their first without European football since the 2014/15 campaign.

“We need to understand that it is tough for a club like ours not to be in the Champions League,“ said Amorim.

“But we have to use the other side. If we have more time, we have more time to think, to work during the week and to be better in the Premier League. That will be our focus.”