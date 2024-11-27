SQUASH legend Datuk Nicol Ann David proudly shared today that she has received a prestigious certificate from the Harvard Business School Online Certificate Programme after successfully completing the course “Power and Influence for Positive Impact.”

Nicol said for many years she thought that she wouldn’t be able to access this form of education or was even capable of after dedicating her professional life inside a squash court and didn’t attend university to focus 100 per cent in the sport.

She, however, realised it was wrong to have thought that way as studying at Harvard for this course has been empowering and fundamental in building her confidence as a leader, especially as a former athlete.

“I was also blessed to get a scholarship to attend this course and this was thanks to the Harvard Social Innovation + Change Initiative (SICI) being recommended by @lily_lapenna but I want to especially thank a fellow Malaysian, amazing woman, and friend @sarahchenglobal who made this possible for me.

“She reached out and recommended this to me and I’m eternally grateful to her. Congratulations to the inspiring Julie Battilana who works in @harvardkennedyschool for developing this course,” she said through her official Instagram account.

Nicol added that she hopes this is the start of many academic achievements in her new path as she runs her own foundation and that it serves as a reminder to believe in herself to do so.