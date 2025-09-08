Anson Yeo leads seven Malaysian golfers at 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur

KUALA LUMPUR: The leading Malaysian golfer on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) Anson Yeo will spearhead the country’s seven-man challenge at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai from Oct 23-26.

Anson, who is currently ranked 240th in WAGR will be joined by Zia Iqmal Abdul Rashid, Hariz Hezri, Maverick Chua, Farez Azihan, Joshua Lim and Zubair Firdaus during the tournament held at the Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course.

“I’m really excited for my first Asia-Pacific Amateur. It’s a great opportunity to test myself against the top players.

“Knowing that the winner gets to play in two of the biggest major championships in golf will push me to give my best. Just having the chance to play in this event already feels very special,” he said in a statement today.

The champion will receive an invitation to the 2026 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, United States and an exemption into The 154th Open in Royal Birkdale, Merseyside, England.

The runner(s)-up will receive an exemption into The Open Qualifying Series while the top-three finishers will receive an exemption into The 131st Amateur Championship. - Bernama