Anson Yeo takes five shot lead into final round of the PGM Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy 2025

ANSON YEO (amateur) played another bogey free round today with five strokes advantage over Shahriffuddin @ Dino into the final round.

Three players are at four under (-4), Nathan Wong (amateur), Marcus Lim and Nor Heikal Hadi.

On the Ladies Championship, H Y Bang (from Saujana GCC) took one stroke lead over Winnie Ng. Liyana Durisic is four strokes away.

PGM Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy offers a prize purse of RM180,000 and RM30,000 for the Ladies Championship. Hosted by Saujana Golf & Country Club and this week tournament is on their picturesque Bunga Raya course.

56 players made the cut line.

Round 2 had one hour delay in the starting time due to thunderstorm in the morning.

Final Round will start at 7:30am tomorrow