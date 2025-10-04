Antony felt lack of respect during Manchester United exit

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED WINGER ANTONY has said he felt a “lack of respect” from the club and complained of being treated with “rudeness” after he was frozen out of Ruben Amorim’s plans.

The Brazil international was forced to train away from the first-team squad and left off the club’s preseason tour after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old eventually rejoined Real Betis in the summer after a successful loan spell with the Spanish side during the second half of last season.

“Look, I’m not the kind of guy who gets involved in controversies, who names people, in fact, I won’t mention anyone’s name here,“ Antony told ESPN Brasil on Friday.

“But I think there was a bit of a lack of respect there, even a bit of rudeness too, with no-one giving you a good morning, a good afternoon.”

“Now I’m here, at Betis, I’m living here, that’s the most important thing for me.”

Antony was a huge disappointment at Old Trafford after his 95 million euro move from Ajax in 2022.

He scored just 12 goals in his 96 matches for United in all competitions and eight of those came in his first season, after which his form dipped dramatically.

“I am a man who accepts my responsibilities,“ said Antony.

“I think off-field matters affected me a lot, in my performance.”

“I know my potential, I know my qualities, I didn’t play in a World Cup for nothing, I didn’t return to the national team for nothing.”

“I also take responsibility for it not working out, for not performing as I wanted.”

“But I always try to see the bright side of things, going through this entire process, this time at United, was necessary to see myself.” – AFP