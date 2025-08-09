Armando Broja joins Burnley from Chelsea on five-year deal

ARMANDO BROJA has left boyhood club Chelsea to join promoted Burnley on a five-year contract, it was announced Friday.

No fee was disclosed but British media reports said Burnley would be paying Premier League rivals Chelsea an initial £10 million ($13.4 million), with a potential further £5 million ($6.7 million) in add-ons.

Broja moved to Chelsea from Tottenham aged just eight in 2009 before moving through the Blues’ academy all the way up to the first-team, where he made 38 appearances and scored nine goals.

But Broja -- an English-born striker who represents Albania, his parents’ country -- has had several loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, most recently at Everton last season.

The Toffees, however, decided against making the transfer permanent and with Chelsea spending big money to recruit forwards Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, Broja has decided to leave Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old, who has also played for Southampton and Fulham in the Premier League, said in a statement: “I am really excited to be here as a Burnley player. It’s a really positive time to be joining this club ahead of the start of the new Premier League season. I can’t wait to get going.

“I’m feeling good, I’m ready and I’m excited about the challenge of playing for this club. I can tell you all that I will be giving my all every time I pull on the famous claret shirt.”

Burnley have also signed Bashir Humphreys and Lesley Ugochukwu in the off-season as they look to bolster their squad on their return to English football’s top-flight. - AFP