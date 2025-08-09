LOS ANGELES: LA28 Chairman Casey Wasserman has defended former President Donald Trump’s decision to lead a White House task force for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Wasserman stated that Trump’s involvement highlights the federal government’s dedication to the Games.

“The president naming himself the chair is unique, but I think it shows the importance of this event to the president and the federal government,“ Wasserman told Reuters.

He compared the move to former Vice President Al Gore chairing the task force for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

“This is not a new concept... This is business as usual,“ Wasserman added.

Trump announced his leadership of the task force earlier this week, pledging a “safe, seamless and historically successful” Olympics.

The decision has drawn criticism, with the Los Angeles Times urging the city to withdraw from hosting due to Trump’s involvement.

Wasserman was present in Washington when Trump signed the executive order forming the task force.

The task force will coordinate security, transportation, and visa processing for the 2028 Games.

“This administration and the whole force of the federal government has truly been consistently engaged, supportive and responsive,“ Wasserman said.

He emphasised the need for unified federal support rather than fragmented efforts.

Trump has remained active in high-profile sports events during his presidency.

In May, he established a task force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Earlier this year, he became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

Last month, he celebrated Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup victory in New Jersey. - Reuters