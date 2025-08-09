Perak FA signs Nigerian midfielder Christian Chukwu for 2025 season

THE Perak Football Association has officially signed Nigerian midfielder Christian Chukwu for the 2025/26 A1 Semi-Pro League season.

The 23-year-old player from Abia brings attacking flair to the Perak FA squad.

PAFA president Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin expressed enthusiasm about the new signing.

He revealed Christian previously played for Marryland Nigeria and possesses strong attacking midfield qualities.

“Christian’s arrival adds creative options in midfield, offering a new dimension to Perak FA’s attacking play,“ said Mohd Azhar.

The Nigerian midfielder has already been registered and could debut in the Northern Derby against Kedah FA.

Mohd Azhar encouraged fans to support the team at Manjung Municipal Council Stadium for Christian’s potential debut.

The statement was posted on Perak FA’s official Facebook page last night. - Bernama