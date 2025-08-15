Arrifin Mohd Ghani appointed as new Sports Commissioner in Malaysia

FORMER national hockey player Arrifin Mohd Ghani has been named the new Sports Commissioner effective today.

His two-year contract was announced by the Sports Commissioner’s Office through its official Facebook page.

Arrifin replaces Datuk Suhardi Alias, who previously held the position.

A national hockey player from 1989 to 1993, Arrifin brings extensive experience from his tenure with the National Sports Council (MSN).

He holds a law degree and was honoured as a Sports Alumni Icon by Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM).

Arrifin becomes the second former national athlete to hold the post after Datuk Zaiton Othman in 1982.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh extended her congratulations to Arrifin on his appointment.

She expressed confidence in his ability to strengthen national sports bodies given his diverse background.

“With his experience on the field, in sports administration and academia, I’m confident he will strengthen national sports bodies,“ she said.

Yeoh also wished him the best in his new role. - Bernama