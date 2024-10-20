Arsenal miss chance to go top as Aston Villa win again and saints let it slip

ARSENAL missed the chance to go to the top of the Premier League on Saturday evening when they were beaten 2-0 away to Bournemouth, reported Xinhua.

Arsenal were without the injured Bukayo Saka and were down to 10 men after 30 minutes when William Saliba was sent off for a professional foul after a poor back-pass from Leandro Trossard.

Mikel Arteta’s men held on until the 70th minute when Ryan Christe put Bournemouth ahead following a corner and Justin Kluivert assured the win from the penalty spot in the 79th minute after David Raya had brought down Evanilson.

Liverpool and Manchester City will play their respective matches on Sunday, and they have the chance to open a lead on Arsenal when they play their matches.

Fulham had a day when everything went wrong in their 3-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Raul Jimenez put Mauro Silva’s side ahead after five minutes, with Morgan Rogers levelling for the visitors just four minutes later with a deflected shot.

Matty Cash’s handball allowed Fulham to retake the lead from the penalty spot, but Emilio Martinez saved Andreas Pereira’s tame penalty.

Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead on the hour with a powerful header, before Fulham were reduced to 10 men when Joachim Andersen was sent off for a professional and Issa Diop sliced the ball into his own net for Villa’s third.

West Ham United coach Julen Lopetegui is under increasing pressure after his side suffered a painful second half collapse to lose 4-1 away to Tottenham.

Mohammed Kudos put West Ham ahead in the 18th minute, but Dejan Kulusevski levelled in the 36th minute after James Maddison’s assist.

West Ham then fell apart in nine second-half minutes, with Yves Bissouma finishing off a swift Tottenham move in the 52nd minute.

A defensive mix-up saw Alphonse Areola score an own goal after he had saved Destiny Udogie’s show three minutes later, only for it to bounce back of Jean-Clair Todibo and Son Heung-Min finished the rout with a goal on the hour.

West Ham’s afternoon got worse four minutes from time when Kudos was sent off.

Erik ten Hag will sleep slightly easier after second half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund saw his side come back from 1-0 down at the break to beat Brentford 2-1 after Ethan Pinnock’s glancing header had put the visitors ahead in first half injury time.

Danny Welbeck’s goal 10 minutes from halftime was enough to see Brighton win 1-0 away to Newcastle to lift his side to fifth.

Newcastle dominated the ball and had plenty of chances, which they proceeded to miss and paid the price when the veteran netted for the fifth time this season, although Welbeck had to be carried off later in the game with a back injury.

Southampton suffered a disastrous afternoon as they surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at home to Leicester City.

Russel Martin’s side dominated for 60 minutes and were 2-0 up after 28 minutes with goals from Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo, but they fell apart when Facundo Buonanotte pulled a goal back for Leicester in the 64th minute.

Jamie Vardy levelled from the penalty spot 10 minutes later and with Leicester in full control, Jordan Ayew scored the winner in the eighth minute of injury time.

Everton took a big win at the expense of Ipswich Town: Iliman Ndiaye scored in the 17th minute and Michael Keane doubled Everton’s lead five minutes before the break to leave Ipswich still looking for their first win.