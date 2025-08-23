Arsenal’s Eze signing shows ambition to win Premier League, says Arteta

ARSENAL manager Mikel Arteta declared the club’s move for Eberechi Eze as a clear demonstration of their ambition to finally end a 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

The Gunners reportedly secured a £60 million deal with £7.5 million in add-ons to sign the England international from Crystal Palace, beating rivals Tottenham to his signature.

This acquisition brings Arsenal’s total spending in the transfer window to approximately £260 million following six previous signings.

Arteta emphasised that every decision at the club aims to position Arsenal as frontrunners rather than challengers in the title race.

“We are showing the ambition that we are here to win major trophies and to keep evolving and improving every single year and that comes with demands and those demands are clear,“ said Arteta ahead of Leeds’ visit to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The manager denied that Eze’s signing was a reaction to Kai Havertz’s knee injury, stating the club had planned this move carefully.

Arteta acknowledged Eze’s emotional connection to Arsenal, having been released from their academy as a youth player.

“The better the feeling, the stronger the feeling, I think the better,“ said Arteta regarding Eze’s desire to return to his boyhood club.

Arsenal began their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 victory against Manchester United last weekend. – AFP