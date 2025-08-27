Arsenal’s Havertz to miss Germany’s World Cup qualifiers with knee injury

ARSENAL forward Kai Havertz will be unavailable for Germany’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Northern Ireland next month.

German national team director Rudi Voeller confirmed the absence due to Havertz’s current knee injury sustained during Arsenal’s recent Premier League victory.

The 26 year old attacker has been sidelined since picking up the problem during Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Manchester United earlier this month.

His absence continued through Arsenal’s weekend victory over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium.

Voeller stated “He certainly won’t make it, he has a knee injury” while speaking to German media at a Monday event.

The DFB director added “We don’t know exactly how it will go in the coming weeks, whether surgery is upcoming or it will be treated conservatively.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta indicated last week that more time and medical testing were required to determine the full extent of Havertz’s condition.

This represents another setback for Havertz, who previously missed over three months with a hamstring injury suffered in February.

Arsenal have moved to strengthen their attacking options by signing forward Eberechi Eze on Saturday.

The new acquisition aims to provide cover during Havertz’s absence and that of Gabriel Jesus, who remains unavailable with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. – Reuters