Arsenal’s Odegaard sets unwanted injury record as Arteta awaits scan results

ARSENAL manager Mikel Arteta’s satisfaction at going top of the Premier League was tempered by another injury setback for captain Martin Odegaard during Saturday’s 2-0 win over West Ham.

The Norwegian set an unwanted record by becoming the first player in Premier League history to be substituted before half-time in three consecutive starts.

Odegaard also came off in victories against Leeds and Nottingham Forest due to a shoulder problem.

The 26-year-old appeared over that after his eye-catching display in the Gunners’ 2-0 Champions League win over Olympiakos in midweek.

But he had to be withdrawn again on the half hour mark at the Emirates after colliding knees with West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville.

“I think he had a clash, knee-to-knee and immediately he was uncomfortable. I just spoke to him and he is not positive about it,“ said Arteta, who revealed Odegaard was in a knee brace after the match.

“We have to wait and see the extent of the injury. We will have to find solutions but obviously he is our captain and is a player that gives us a completely different dimension with things that he can do, especially in the attack.”

“Let’s wait and hopefully it is not that bad.”

Otherwise Arteta was able to enjoy his 300th match in charge as Arsenal moved a point clear of Liverpool, who lost for the third consecutive game at Chelsea.

“I want to thank everybody, especially my coaching staff that have been with me since day one and without them it’s impossible first of all to do the job and secondly to enjoy it,“ added Arteta.

“I wanted to celebrate it with a win, I’ve got it. Now we have an international break to enjoy it and use the time as well to prepare because what’s coming in the next break is going to be really difficult again.” – AFP