Bollywood horror genre goes mainstream with comedy and big stars

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s horror genre is undergoing a major mainstream resurgence after years of being considered fringe entertainment.

Director Deepak Ramsay from the renowned filmmaking family noted that fresh stories and new talent are driving this remarkable comeback.

“Films that were once niche are turning out to be blockbusters,“ he observed about the genre’s changing fortunes.

Bigger budgets, sophisticated special effects, and A-list casts are pulling Bollywood horror out of its previous pulp classification.

Director Aditya Sarpotdar confirmed there is substantial audience demand for horror movies in today’s market.

His upcoming film “Thamma,“ billed as India’s first vampire movie, blends Bollywood’s signature song-and-dance numbers with werewolves and sharp fangs.

Ramsay credits advanced prosthetics and computer-generated effects for elevating the genre to new creative heights.

Horror film budgets have skyrocketed from as little as $25,000 to approximately $9 million for current productions.

Bollywood’s horror tradition dates back to the 1949 black-and-white hit “Mahal,“ widely regarded as the first Hindi horror film.

The Ramsay Brothers significantly advanced the genre during the 1970s and 1980s with their low-budget creature features.

Horror films previously struggled to attract major stars due to limited budgets and adult rating restrictions.

The Ramsays found success with a formula combining blood, sex, lurid gore, and scantily clad women to draw crowds.

A gradual shift began in the 2000s with successful horror films featuring established stars like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

The genre’s broader popular rise accelerated in 2018 with critically acclaimed films “Tumbbad” and folklore-inspired “Stree.”

Contemporary filmmakers are increasingly blending horror with other genres to create unique cinematic experiences.

Director Ram Gopal Varma noted the natural connection between horror and comedy in audience reactions.

“The moment you get scared, your first reaction after the shock is to laugh,“ he explained about the genre’s emotional dynamics.

Sarpotdar emphasized that incorporating humor has significantly broadened horror’s appeal to mass audiences.

His 2024 hit “Munjya,“ featuring a vengeful spirit seeking marriage, became a surprising family theater outing.

“Children pulled their parents to theatres,“ he revealed about the film’s cross-generational success.

Despite recent achievements, Sarpotdar believes Indian cinema still undervalues the horror genre’s potential.

He expressed particular interest in seeing Bollywood’s biggest star venture into horror territory.

“I would love to see Shah Rukh Khan attempt horror,“ Sarpotdar said about future possibilities. – AFP