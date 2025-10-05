MOE emphasises educational approach over punishment in addressing school bullying

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Ministry of Education has emphasised that bullying in schools must be addressed comprehensively through education rather than relying solely on punitive measures.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said all standard operating procedures related to bullying cases must receive due attention with early awareness initiatives.

She stressed the importance of protecting student rights as they are still underage.

“That is why, for me, the approach currently adopted by the MOE is an educational one, which may not be popular with some people, as many still believe in caning as the solution,“ Fadhlina said.

“But it is not that simple.”

She explained that disciplinary actions like suspension or expulsion provide only temporary solutions.

“We can take disciplinary actions such as suspending or expelling students from school, but eventually, these students will return to the education system under the MOE to be re-educated,“ she noted.

“Therefore, a punitive approach alone will not solve the problem.”

Fadhlina made these remarks while officiating the Anti-Bullying Roadshow at Yayasan Aman in Penanti.

She also revealed the ministry’s collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police to address bullying issues, including those classified as criminal offences.

The ministry will intensify advocacy efforts to educate students about bullying’s impact, particularly mental bullying.

This initiative gains urgency following the enforcement of the Penal Code (Amendment) Act 2025.

“The effects of mental bullying are significant and can lead to even more worrying consequences if not curbed from the beginning,“ Fadhlina warned.

She highlighted the serious emotional well-being implications of mental bullying on students. – Bernama