Arsenal sign Piero Hincapie on loan from Bayer Leverkusen

ARSENAL have completed the signing of Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan deal.

The Premier League club confirmed the transfer on Monday, bringing the twenty three year old to North London.

Hincapie made over one hundred appearances for Leverkusen after joining the German club in 2021.

He played a key role in their 2024 Bundesliga title winning campaign under manager Xabi Alonso.

British media reports indicate Arsenal have secured a £45 million option to make the move permanent next summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Hincapie’s physical presence and defensive versatility.

He described the player as a big character with an excellent blend of youth and maturity.

Arteta believes Hincapie will strengthen the squad and increase competition throughout the season.

The defender will wear the number five shirt at his new club.

He will join his Arsenal teammates after completing his current international duty with Ecuador. – Reuters