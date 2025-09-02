Suntory CEO resigns after police probe into cannabis-related investigation

TOKYO: Suntory Holdings CEO and Chairman Takeshi Niinami has tendered his resignation following a police investigation into whether he violated the law prohibiting possession of cannabis.

Niinami, a high-profile and outspoken business leader who often served as the face of corporate Japan at Davos and other international events, has denied breaking the law.

Police questioned Niinami and searched his Tokyo home, although no illegal drug possession or use has been confirmed.

A Suntory spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

The unlisted company has called an “emergency” press conference at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) to be attended by President Nobuhiro Torii and Executive Vice President Kenji Yamada.

The Tokyo Shimbun daily said the police conducted an investigation into whether supplements containing cannabis components had been sent to Niinami’s home in connection with a man who was arrested in July.

Niinami, a fluent English speaker, is chair of the powerful Keizai Doyukai business lobby and has served as economic adviser to several Japanese prime ministers.

A graduate of Harvard Business School, he was previously chief executive of convenience store operator Lawson before becoming the first head of Suntory from outside its founding family. – Reuters