Arteta praises Eze’s magic moments after Arsenal’s £68 million signing

ARSENAL manager Mikel Arteta believes new signing Eberechi Eze will create “magic moments” and elevate the club to a higher level.

Eze was introduced to Emirates Stadium supporters before Arsenal’s 5-0 victory over Leeds United that propelled them to the Premier League summit.

The England international completed a four-year transfer potentially worth £68 million after Arsenal disrupted his proposed move to rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old missed the Leeds match but could debut against Liverpool following injuries to Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

“He has the capacity to create these magic moments,“ said Arteta.

“He can do it from different positions, different situations. He’s got that flair and he’s got that charisma about him that is very contagious.”

Arteta emphasised Eze’s versatility and commitment to the club’s ambitions.

“It shows how much we want to take this club to a different level. His talent is unquestionable. He’s experienced in this league. The personality is unbelievable.”

Eze becomes Arsenal’s seventh summer signing following a £250 million spending spree that included Viktor Gyokeres, Cristhian Mosquera, and Martin Zubimendi.

The transfer signals Arsenal’s determination to win their first Premier League title in 22 years after three consecutive second-place finishes.

Eze returns to his childhood club after securing Crystal Palace’s first major trophy with an FA Cup final winner against Manchester City.

Injury concerns persist for Arsenal with Saka and Odegaard sustaining hamstring and shoulder problems against Leeds.

Both players will undergo scans amid worries about their availability for upcoming matches.

Arteta remains confident about his squad’s depth compared to previous campaigns.

“Last year, it was a bit different because of the amount of injuries we had and the start to this season has not been great in that sense.”

The manager believes his team is better prepared to handle challenges this season.

“But we are much more equipped, without a doubt - and that’s necessary. If you want to compete at this level and be very dominant, there is not any other option.” – AFP