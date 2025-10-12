Budget 2026 and LKAN 3/2025 debate define first week of Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The first week of the Dewan Rakyat sitting featured a significant agenda including the presentation of the Supply Bill 2026 and a historic briefing session by Special Select Committees.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled the fourth budget under the MADANI Government yesterday.

Themed Belanjawan MADANI Keempat: Belanjawan Rakyat, Budget 2026 allocated 470 billion ringgit in public expenditure.

This budget comprises 338.2 billion ringgit for operating expenses and 81 billion ringgit for development.

According to the parliamentary schedule, Budget 2026 will be debated at the policy level for eight days starting this Monday.

The first week also broke new ground by allocating a full day for Special Select Committee chairs to present their reports.

The Special Select Committees on Infrastructure, Transport, and Communications delivered their briefings.

They addressed several critical issues including the recent gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul described the session as a significant parliamentary reform measure.

The week also saw the cancellation of Tuesday’s Ministers’ Question Time as the Prime Minister attended the Conference of Rulers’ meeting.

Also commanding attention was the debate on the motion for the Auditor-General’s Report 3/2025.

The report scrutinised issues of financial leakage and weaknesses in national financial management.

Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said emphasised that the tabling of the LKAN proves the effectiveness of the national financial audit mechanism.

She stated that this marked the sixth time the LKAN had been tabled and debated in the Dewan Rakyat.

Two Bills were passed during this week’s session including the Hire-Purchase (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Private Agencies (Amendment) Bill 2025 was also passed to streamline licence issuance processes.

Several other issues captured parliamentary attention including Malaysia’s stance on the US-proposed Gaza peace plan.

The Ministerial Explanation Session regarding the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru also drew significant interest.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament will run for 35 days until Dec 4. – Bernama