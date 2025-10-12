Kelantan police warn of counter setting at Malaysia-Thailand border

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police have confirmed receiving preliminary information about counter setting activities at the Malaysia-Thailand border and issued a stern warning of strict action against those involved.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat expressed concern that such activities could circumvent security measures even at high-tech locations like Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“I am concerned that even at KLIA, with its stringent CCTV surveillance, counter setting activities can still occur,“ he told Bernama during a recent interview at the police headquarters here.

Mohd Yusoff described the situation as even more alarming along the open and extensive stretch of Sungai Golok compared to secured facilities.

“I have the relevant information and am simply waiting for the right time to act against those involved in border counter setting,“ he stated firmly.

The police chief issued a clear warning that he would not hesitate to make arrests regardless of whether individuals are from the General Operations Force or other personnel.

Mohd Yusoff labelled those involved in counter setting as traitors to the nation and emphasised they are under close surveillance.

“When I say that I have information, it means we have solid leads and arrests will be made,“ he added confidently.

On July 24, Bernama reported an enforcement officer was arrested at KLIA Terminal 1 for suspected involvement in counter setting activities.

The Border Control and Protection Agency later confirmed the officer was apprehended by their Monitoring and Integrity Unit after CCTV footage revealed suspicious behaviour.

Mohd Yusoff also noted that security has remained stable since the enforcement of the ban on illegal crossings along unregistered routes by Sungai Golok.

He added that illegal border crossings by Malaysians into Thailand have dropped by nearly 90% compared to earlier enforcement periods.

“Reports from my counterparts in southern Thailand show a significant reduction in border activity,“ the police chief revealed.

Mohd Yusoff mentioned an approximately 85% decrease in entertainment venues in Sungai Golok with many businesses in the area also shutting down.

On December 1 last year, Kelantan police enforced the ban on illegal crossings at unregistered points along Sungai Golok river in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas.

Malaysians attempting to enter Thailand using unregistered routes can be arrested under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963.

“Since the announcement of the ban, we have seen a significant reduction in illegal entries into Thailand,“ Mohd Yusoff stated.

He emphasised this measure has also contributed to a decline in criminal activities such as drug smuggling and human trafficking.

The police chief highlighted that authorities seized contraband valued at 275,455,058 ringgit from 1,335 cases between January and September this year.

During the same period, 62 cross-border crime cases under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act were recorded with 104 individuals arrested for attempting illegal entry. – Bernama