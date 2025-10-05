Aryna Sabalenka ready for fourth Wuhan Open title bid after recovery

WORLD number one Aryna Sabalenka has returned to central China’s Wuhan in pursuit of a record-extending fourth title at the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open.

The Belarusian tennis star withdrew from last week’s China Open in Beijing due to a minor injury but confirmed on Sunday that she feels physically prepared to compete.

Sabalenka stated in her pre-match press conference that she did not want to rush her body back into tournament play too soon after the US Open.

She explained that she took extra time to recover and ensure she was fully ready for the competition.

The 27-year-old assured fans that she will do her best and hopes to claim the beautiful trophy once again.

Sabalenka previously won the Wuhan Open title in 2018, 2019, and 2024, often expressing her fondness for the city’s atmosphere and supportive fans.

This year, she experienced a different side of Wuhan by learning how to cook fried rice during her visit.

She described the cooking experience as very cool and fun, adding that she plans to attempt making the dish at home.

Sabalenka also shared her observations about how Wuhan continues to change with each visit.

She remarked that Wuhan appears different every day, noting a recent discovery of a beautiful field of pink muhly grass during a drive.

The tennis star expressed her desire to return to the location to take photographs, acknowledging she had never noticed it before despite visiting annually.

As the 2025 WTA tour approaches its conclusion, Sabalenka reflected positively on her season and her ability to maintain the world number one ranking.

She expressed happiness with her season despite learning tough lessons from Grand Slam losses earlier in the year.

Sabalenka believes those difficult matches made her stronger both as a player and as a person.

While she would love to change a couple of finals, she recognises those experiences were necessary for her development.

The Belarusian, who first became world number one in 2023 and reclaimed the top spot in 2024, feels grateful her rise to the top happened gradually.

She speculated that achieving the number one ranking at a younger age might have been difficult to handle properly.

Over the years, Sabalenka has learned how to manage pressure, maintain motivation, and feel comfortable in her position.

She emphasised that the most important focus remains on improving herself every day.

When stepping onto the court, her primary goal remains winning matches above all else.

Sabalenka plans to continue her current approach with the consistent goal of daily improvement.

Her objectives include staying at the top of the rankings and discovering how far she can push her tennis career. – Bernama-Xinhua