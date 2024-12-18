HARIMAU MALAYA midfielder Endrick Dos Santos has given his full backing to goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq Nadzli despite the latter’s blunder costing Malaysia a 1-0 loss to Thailand in their third Group A match of the 2024 ASEAN Championship in Bangkok on Saturday (Dec 14).

Endrick said such errors are part of the game and reaffirmed the team’s trust in Haziq, who remains a key figure in the squad.

“We know he’s a very good goalkeeper. We still believe and have confidence in him.

“This (mistake) can happen to me and all the other players. If the coach picks him, I think he is okay to play,” Endrick told reporters when met during a training session today.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player said all the players were relieved and happy to learn that their final Group A opponents, Singapore, lost 4-2 to Thailand last night.

While acknowledging Singapore’s quality, the Brazilian-born naturalised player has, nonetheless, called on his teammates to focus on getting a victory in the ‘Causeway Derby’ at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Friday (Dec 20).

“I think we have a very big chance (against Singapore), plus we are stronger here at home. So, we need our fans’ support,” he said.

Malaysia must beat Singapore to stand a chance of making the semi-finals.

Thailand currently lead Group A with nine points, followed by Singapore (six points), Cambodia (four points), Malaysia (also four points) and Timor-Leste rooted at the bottom without a single point.

Should Malaysia beat Singapore, they will have seven points, which should be enough for them to secure second spot in Group A as Thailand are not expected to have any problems defeating Cambodia on home ground at the Rajamangala National Stadium.

Only the top two teams from Group A and Group B will advance to the semi-finals.