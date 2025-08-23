JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC made a winning start to the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup 2025/26 on Thursday as a João Figueiredo brace helped secure a 3-1 win over Group B rivals Lion City Sailors from Singapore at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

The Malaysian Super League champions are joined at the top of the early standings by Cambodia’s PKR Svay Rieng FC following their 3-0 win over hosts 10-man Shan United FC from Myanmar in Yangon.

Brazil-born Malaysia international Figueredo netted the opener from the penalty spot in the 11th minute and hit his side’s second five minutes later to establish an unassailable lead for Xisco Muñoz’s side. Arif Aiman scored a third in stoppage time before Shawal Anuar claimed a consolation for Lion City Sailors.

“It’s a very good start to the Shopee Cup,” said Figueredo. “I’m very happy with (the Shopee Star of the

Match) award, but the most important was the victory to achieve our targets in the future.

“This will be a long (season) with many matches but we are training hard and recovering very well because

every four days we have a match. But we are going to win this Cup and we are ready for that.”