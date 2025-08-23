Fahmi denies Facebook claims, police report lodged over defamatory post

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has denied issuing any instructions or statements as alleged in a Facebook post by Datu Bentan Alamin.

He stressed that the post is defamatory, and police reports as well as a complaint to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have been lodged against the account owner.

“I have never at any time made statements or given instructions as alleged.

“I urge all parties to stop spreading slander and not exploit any issue for personal gain, including using the case of Zara Qairina as a tool for manipulation,” Fahmi said in a Facebook post.

In his post, Fahmi also shared a screenshot of Datu Bentan Alamin’s Facebook account, which alleged that he had instructed the monitoring and blocking of content related to Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir’s case. - Bernama