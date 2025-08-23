Jalur Gemilang reaches Gua Musang Orang Asli villages in 200 km convoy

GUA MUSANG: Flying the Jalur Gemilang serves as both a symbol of independence and a unifying bridge connecting remote communities with the National Day spirit.

This sentiment was shared by over 5,000 Orang Asli residents across four remote settlements who received 2,000 national flags through a special four-wheel drive convoy.

The “Kembara Merdeka Be Ades Ma Kampung” initiative covered challenging routes to bring National Day celebrations to interior communities starting last Wednesday.

One hundred twenty participants from multiple agencies distributed flags to Orang Asli communities in Pos Balar, Pos Hau, Pos Belatim and Pos Bihai.

Civil servant Wan Nazira Wan Nawi described the 200 kilometre journey over four days and three nights as deeply meaningful for creating connections with interior communities.

“We held patriotic song singing, performances and distributing the national flag to the residents in the areas involved,“ she said at Pos Bihai.

She noted remarkable enthusiasm among residents who rushed forward to receive the Jalur Gemilang when they saw them being distributed.

Fellow participant Hamzi Ab Rahman highlighted the challenging journey conditions including slippery, rocky and muddy roads worsened by continuous night rain.

“The poor road conditions caused several vehicles to get stuck and that’s when the spirit of camaraderie and teamwork was outpouring to get the vehicles out of the rut,“ he said.

He added that local communities waited enthusiastically at locations despite late arrivals, waving flags and singing patriotic songs.

Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim stated the initiative aimed to both celebrate independence and strengthen ties with Orang Asli communities.

“The convoy carrying the Jalur Gemilang to the interior involved 30 four-wheel drive vehicles,“ he confirmed.

Kampung Tendrik village head Alang Segan said the programme significantly boosted patriotism among Orang Asli, particularly the younger generation.

“When the rural community is also involved, it makes us appreciate the harmony in this country even more,“ he noted.

He expressed gratitude to everyone who worked hard to bring National Day excitement to interior communities despite the challenging journey. – Bernama