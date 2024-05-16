Asia Cup: Fazilla inspires Malaysia to victory over Indonesia for third placing

KUALA LUMPUR: Defensive stalwart Fazilla Sylvester Silin scored a brace to inspire the national women's team to a 4-0 win over 2022 runners-up Indonesia and finish third in the 2024 Women's Indoor Hockey Asia Cup in Chonburi, Thailand today.

In the third-placing playoff match at the Thailand National Sport University (TNSU), Fazilla put Malaysia 1-0 after just three minutes with a field goal before forward Ellya Syahirah Ellias doubled their lead with a penalty corner goal 10 minutes later.

Fazilla continued to torment the Indonesian team when she netted her second, and the team's third, goal in the 26thh minute with another field goal before another defender, Juliani Mohamad Din completed the rout when she slotted home a penalty stroke in the 34th minute.

National women's indoor hockey team head coach Mohd Rodzhanizam Mat Radzi was pleased to see his players show such fiery determination after their 2-1 semi-final setback at the hands of hosts Thailand to trounce Indonesia and finish third for a fourth time, having achieved the same feat in the 2010, 2012 and 2022 editions.

“They followed our instructions to a ‘T’ and played well. They deserve all the praise because they played for the country's pride,” he said in a statement issued by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).

Mohd Rodzhanizam said he was proud of his players although they failed to achieve the target of becoming champions.

Malaysia began their Group A campaign by thrashing Vietnam 25-0 and Oman 12-1 on Monday (May 13). Then, on Tuesday (May 14), they went down 5-1 to Kazakhstan before confirming their semi-final spot with a 4-2 win over Iran.

Malaysia have lifted the Asia Cup only once, after defeating Kazakhstan 2-1 as hosts in the inaugural edition in 2009 in Ipoh, Perak.