FROM Aug 22-24, the APPT Open – Kuala Lumpur CAVE by PP kicks off a week-long celebration of the sport, followed closely by the Asia Pacific Padel Cup (APPC) from Aug 28- 31 at Joy Padel Division 2.

Together, these events promise to showcase the very best of professional, amateur, and national team padel – all in the vibrant heart of Kuala Lumpur.

“The month of August will be a milestone for padel in Asia,“ said APPT CEO Carlos Carrillo. “Just two weeks ago, Kuala Lumpur hosted the APPT Grand Slam, where we welcomed 2-time world champion (2014 & 2016) Tito Allemandi, clear proof of how the APPT is attracting more and more top talent to the Asia Pacific region. Now, with the APPT Open and the Asia Pacific Padel Cup, the region will once again be at the center of the action.

“In only its second edition, the APPC has already become a stage where nations unite, rivalries ignite, and the passion of representing your country comes alive.

“With the sport expanding rapidly, including our upcoming debut event in Japan, these events are not just competitions; they are a celebration of padel’s future in Asia Pacific and the incredible journey we are all building together.”