Asian Clubs Sepak Takraw League may adopt AFC Champions League format

THE upcoming Asian Clubs Sepak Takraw League (ACSL) could adopt a competition structure similar to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League to attract broader fan interest.

Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (ASTAF) President Datuk Abdul Halim Kader stated the ACSL might feature two divisions mirroring the AFC Champions League Elite and AFC Champions League Two.

He confirmed this proposal was discussed during a recent meeting with AFC Secretary-General Datuk Seri Windsor Paul John at AFC House in Bukit Jalil.

Windsor offered strong support and valuable advice on competition format, club selection, licensing, player registration, and sponsorship strategies during their one-hour discussion.

The meeting also covered operational manuals, competition structure enhancements, governance, and sports management best practices.

Abdul Halim noted ASTAF gained fresh perspectives and strategic insights to strengthen the federation and elevate sepak takraw globally.

He explained ASTAF sought guidance from AFC due to its world-class governance model and proven sporting excellence.

ASTAF is determined to adopt similar strategies to drive development, professionalism, and international recognition for sepak takraw.

A follow-up meeting with AFC will include a special technical research group to enhance cooperation between both organisations.

The ACSL is scheduled to launch in 2026 or 2027, featuring top clubs from eight to ten ASTAF member nations. – Bernama