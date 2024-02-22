Asian Track Cycling: Malaysia sprint to two team silvers, para cyclists strike gold

KUALA LUMPUR: The national squad clinched two silver medals in the men’s and women’s team sprint events at the 2024 Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) in New Delhi yesterday.

The men’s trio of Muhammad Ridhwan Shahrom, Muhammad Fadhil Zonis and Umar Hasbullah, winners of the bronze last year at the National Velodrome in Nilai, managed to improve their position to second place with a time of 44.607 seconds at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

The national team lost to defending champions Japan, whose line-up of Yuta Obara, Kento Yamasaki and Minato Nakaishi defended their Asian title in 44.367s in the final, while China took home the bronze after defeating home team India in the third-place classification.

The Malaysian women’s team consisting of Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri, Anis Amira Rosidi and Nur Aliana Syafika Azizan recorded 50.095s in the final, to finish behind the winning trio of Zhou Fei, Tong Menggi, Wang Lijuan (48.178s), while South Korea took home the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s para cyclists performed brilliantly to win the gold medal in the mixed team sprint event C1-5.

The national para cycling trio of Muhamad Yusof Hafizi, Zuhairie Ahmad Tarmizi and Muhamad Hafiz Jamali (52.284s) managed to beat the home team of Arshad Shaikh, Jalaluddin Ansari and Basavarai Horaddi (1:02.661s) to emerge as champions, while Saudi Arabia took bronze.-Bernama