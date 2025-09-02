LONDON: Aston Villa have secured loan deals for midfielders Jadon Sancho from Manchester United and Harvey Elliott from Liverpool to reinforce their squad.

The Midlands club announced both signings on Monday following a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

Sancho returns to English football after a previous loan spell at Chelsea last season following his departure from Borussia Dortmund.

The club highlighted Sancho’s extensive experience at the highest level since his teenage years in their official statement.

Villa also completed the free transfer signing of former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof on the same day.

Manchester United will receive full wage coverage through a loan fee and achievement bonuses as part of the Sancho deal.

Elliott joins on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy conditional on appearances for the twenty two year old.

The young midfielder brings Premier League title experience from his time at Liverpool and recent international success with England’s Under twenty one team.

Villa currently sit with just one point from their opening three matches without scoring a goal this season.

The club recently sold midfielder Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle United before completing these incoming transfers. – Reuters