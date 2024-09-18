ATBC: Muhammad Rafiq strikes gold as Malaysians sweep all men’s singles medals

NATIONAL bowling ace, Muhammad Rafiq Ismail, made amends of winning silver in the last edition by emerging as men’s singles champion at the 27th Asian Tenpin Bowling Championships (ATBC) in Bangkok, today.

Muhammad Rafiq topped the chart with 1,419 pinfalls to clinch his first ever men’s singles gold of the tournament held in Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl Ratchayothin.

What is even sweeter is that the 26-year-old champion inspired two other national keglers, Muhammad Hafiz Zainuddin (1,383 pinfalls) and Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek (1,370 pinfalls) to take home the silver and bronze, respectively.

In the meantime, three other national bowlers - Izz Naqiuddin Putera Islahuddin, Shaqeem Izwan Teh Shahrul Hafiz Teh and Tun Hakim Tun Hasnul Azam - were unable to break into the top 10 of the event.

Izz Naqiuddin finished in 14th (1,305 pinfalls) followed by Shaqeem in 50th (1,183 pinfalls) and Tun Hakim ended his men’s singles campaign in 61st place (1,157 pinfalls).

Meanwhile, none of six national women’s bowlers managed to step into the podium in women’s singles event.

Nora Lyana Nastasia Norkamal who was the top performer, finished in sixth place with 1,301 pinfalls while reigning world champion, Natasha Mohamed Roslan, took 11th place with 1,266 pinfalls.