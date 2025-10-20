Atletico Madrid aim to prove elite status to Julian Alvarez at Arsenal

ATLETICO Madrid must prove to Julian Alvarez they belong among Europe’s elite clubs during their Champions League visit to Arsenal.

The Rojiblancos face last season’s semi-finalists Arsenal on Tuesday in a crucial test of their credentials.

Diego Simeone’s side are unbeaten in six games across all competitions since their last-minute defeat by Liverpool in September.

Virgil van Dijk’s stoppage time winner compounded a poor domestic start following a trophyless 2024/25 campaign.

Barcelona speculation emerged days later regarding Alvarez as a potential replacement for veteran Robert Lewandowski.

“People always talk,“ said Alvarez, neither confirming nor denying the transfer rumours.

Alvarez joined Atletico for 85 million euros from Manchester City in summer 2024 and scored 29 goals in his debut season.

Antoine Griezmann’s influence diminished as Alvarez became the team’s primary attacking force.

The striker had a controversially disallowed penalty in the shoot-out against Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League last 16.

Atletico rebuilt this summer and Alvarez has elevated his performance level despite their slow start.

The 25-year-old scored a hat-trick against Rayo Vallecano before netting twice in a 5-2 rout of Real Madrid.

Alvarez also scored and created two goals in Atletico’s 5-1 Champions League thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt.

He appeared frustrated with Simeone earlier when repeatedly substituted before matches concluded.

Alvarez later claimed lip-readers misinterpreted his comments and he hadn’t criticised his coach.

Simeone recognised keeping Alvarez content became essential after his outburst and Barcelona links.

“Julian is an extraordinary player, he is committed to the team, he is committed to the club, he is giving his all, obviously, and we are delighted to have him with us,“ said the coach.

“We have to take good care of him so that he stays with us for many years to come.”

Simeone unusually singled out Alvarez as Atletico’s “best” player despite his typical team-first approach.

Former coach Pep Guardiola praised Alvarez’s performances with Atletico last week.

“Julian had to compete with Erling (Haaland), which was something extraordinary for us. Now he’s at one of the best teams in the world, Atletico Madrid, with a world-class coach and team-mates, and he’s performing incredibly well,“ said Guardiola.

“Now I’d love to have him with me... but I understand (why he left).”

Alvarez won two Premier League titles and the Champions League during two seasons at Manchester City.

He faces a formidable challenge against Mikel Arteta’s organised Arsenal defence at Emirates Stadium.

Playmaker Alex Baena’s return from injury benefits Atletico and Alvarez after their promising connection against Osasuna.

Baena had a goal disallowed for offside against Griezmann following Alvarez’s fine assist on Saturday.

The key to retaining Alvarez involves demonstrating they can defeat elite teams like Arsenal and win trophies. – AFP