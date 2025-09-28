Atletico Madrid thrash Real Madrid 5-2 in thrilling La Liga derby

JULIAN Alvarez struck twice to earn Atletico Madrid an emphatic 5-2 derby victory over La Liga leaders Real Madrid on Saturday.

The result ended Real Madrid’s perfect start to the season under manager Xabi Alonso.

Atletico Madrid overran their rivals in a dominant display at the Metropolitano stadium.

The hosts started aggressively and took an early lead through defender Robin Le Normand.

Real Madrid responded with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler to move in front.

Alexander Sorloth levelled for Atletico with a header just before half-time in a thrilling opening period.

Alvarez fired his team ahead from the penalty spot after the interval.

The Argentine forward then bent home a superb free-kick to extend Atletico’s advantage.

Antoine Griezmann sealed the important win with a late fifth goal.

Atletico rose provisionally to fourth place in the La Liga table.

Real Madrid can be usurped at the top by Barcelona if they win on Sunday.

Alonso admitted his team deserved the defeat after conceding five goals in a derby for the first time since 1950.

Diego Simeone was visibly emotional on the sideline as his team produced a stunning performance.

The Atletico coach revealed his side had identified Real Madrid’s weaknesses before the match.

Jude Bellingham started for Real Madrid for the first time since summer shoulder surgery.

The England international struggled to make a significant impact on the game.

Giuliano Simeone, the coach’s son, created the opening goal with a dangerous cross.

Le Normand powered home a header after 14 minutes to give Atletico the lead.

Mbappe equalised for Real Madrid with a crisp finish after breaking down the right flank.

Vinicius Junior created the second goal with a brilliant turn and cross for Guler to strike.

Alvarez hit the post with a curling effort as Atletico continued to press forward.

Clement Lenglet had a goal disallowed for using his arm to direct the ball into the net.

Sorloth’s header just before half-time brought Atletico level at 2-2.

The Norwegian striker celebrated with fans while already on a yellow card but avoided dismissal.

Guler conceded a penalty with a high boot that caught Nico Gonzalez’s head.

Alvarez confidently converted the spot-kick despite Thibaut Courtois guessing correctly.

Courtois saved from Sorloth but could not keep out Alvarez’s excellent free-kick.

Substitute Griezmann completed the scoring by rolling the ball past the Belgian goalkeeper.

Atletico players did a lap of honour after only their third league win of the season.

Alvarez described the victory as a very special day for the club.

Villarreal beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to move within two points of Real Madrid.

Substitute Alberto Moleiro scored the winner after 77 minutes for the third-placed team.

Athletic Bilbao have managed just one goal in their last six matches across all competitions. – AFP