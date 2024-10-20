Aussie Hannah Green chalks up third LPGA Tour title of the season with wire-to-wire victory at BMW Ladies Championship

Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea: Australia’s Hannah Green claimed her sixth career LPGA Tour

title and third of the season with a wire-to-wire victory at the BMW Ladies Championship in

South Korea.

Green closed with a round of one-under-par 71 at Seowon Valley Country Club for a 19-under

par 269 total, edging France’s Celine Boutier by one shot.

This was the first time in her career that Green has chalked up three wins in a single season,

with her previous victories this year coming at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in

Singapore and the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro in California.

The final day began with a two-stroke cushion for Green, but she was caught by a surging

Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand who went birdie-eagle-birdie on holes 4, 5 and 6. The two

players stayed level through much of the back nine before Wannasaen made the first mistake,

adding her second bogey of the day on Hole 17 to fall one stroke back.

Boutier meanwhile made her presence known by recording birdies on five of her last seven

holes to tie Green at 18-under-par. At 17, Green nailed her approach close to the pin and sunk

the birdie putt to take a one-stroke lead into the final hole. The Australian made a clutch par

putt on the last green to become the second Australian after Minjee Lee last year to win the

BMW Ladies Championship.

“Yeah, it was a crazy finish, I guess. My caddie said to me at the start of the day, ‘Let’s try and

get a lead and have a bit of a cushion coming in.’ I did not do that and made it very interesting,”

said Green, who joins Lydia Ko (3) and Nelly Korda (6) as the only players to win at least three

times this season.

“Just super proud of myself for hanging in there because the conditions were very tough. The

wind was very swirly, and I think everyone was trying to battle the wind. I haven’t experienced a

wind direction change like that before,” added the 27-year-old from Perth.

This was Green’s second wire-to-wire win of her career following the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA

Championship.

Boutier earned her second runner-up finish of the season, having also lost to Green by a stroke

at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. Wannasaen finished third on 17-under-par, one

shot clear of Korean duo Hye-Jin Choi and Yu Jin Sung. Defending champion Lee finished T33 at

five-under-par.

The LPGA Tour’s late season Asian swing continues with the coming week’s Maybank

Championship on October 24-27 at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, where Boutier will

attempt to defend the title she won in a nine-hole playoff over Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand.