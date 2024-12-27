THE owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Tunku Mahkota Ismail has finally put an end to speculation that Australian football legend Tim Cahill will be part of the national team’s revolution.

In an Instagram Story post tonight, Tunku Mahkota Ismail clarified that the former Everton midfielder is not the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Harimau Malaya squad.

Instead, Cahill serves as his personal advisor for sports and international relations.

“This guy @tim_cahill is not the CEO of the Malaysian National team. He is my personal advisor for sports and international relations,” he said in the post, which featured a picture of him with Cahill.

Previously, many had speculated that Cahill would be involved in the move to revolutionise the Harimau Malaya through a special unit which, among others, is aimed specifically at monitoring the performance and management of the national football team.

This came about when a photograph of Cahill posing with Tunku Mahkota Ismail, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and JDT CEO Alistair Edwards was uploaded on Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s Facebook page in August.

Earlier today, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, a former FAM president and known for his influence in the local football scene, confirmed that the selection of a candidate for the national team CEO is nearing completion.