Azeem Fahmi hungry for another national record

KUALA LUMPUR: Fresh off his national record-breaking men’s indoor 60 metre (m) feat at the Tiger Paw Invitational in California, national sprint sensation Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi is riding a wave of confidence and positivity as he sets his sights on even greater achievements this season.

Muhammad Azeem, who clocked 6.60 seconds (s) in the semi-finals, to erase his previous mark of 6.62s, at the Tiger Paw meet in 2023, is hoping to keep his form and continue pushing boundaries by breaking his own men’s 100m national record next.

“It (new national record in men’s indoor 60m) makes me so happy right now. I am also confident and positive going through towards the season this year.

“The goal is I just want to stay healthy and keep the momentum going until the next outdoor meet so that I can produce another good time in the men’s 100m (outdoor). Hopefully another national record can be broken,” he said.

The 21-year-old United States-based athlete told this in a video shared by Malaysia Athletics Federation on its Facebook.

The Auburn University student currently holds the men’s 100m national record with 10.09s that he set during the 2022 Under-20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia.

In the meantime, the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist said he was grateful for the support from Malaysian fans which inspired him to do his best and make the country proud of him.