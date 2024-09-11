Aaron-Wooi Yik inch closer to 2024 Korea Masters title

KUALA LUMPUR: National number one men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are one ‘smash’ away from securing their first title this year as they marched into the 2024 Korea Masters final in Iksan City, South Korea today.

In the semi-finals tie held at Iksan Gymnasium, Aaron-Wooi Yik saw off world number 76 duo from Taiwan, Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi-Lin 21-17, 21-16, in 36 minutes.

Standing in their way in the final tomorrow are unseeded home pair, Jin Yong-Kim Won Ho who came from behind to stun their compatriots and seventh seeds Ki Dong Ju-Seo Seung Jae, 16-21, 21-19, 21-16.

Aaron-Wooi Yik’s first and last World Tour title was the 2023 Denmark Open, where they triumphed over Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana with a 21-13, 21-17 win.

The 2022 men’s doubles world champions’ best achievement this year was defending their Olympic Games bronze medal in Paris, where they beat Anders Skaarup Rasmussen-Kim Astrup of Denmark 16-21, 22-20, 21-19.