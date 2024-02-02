BAM appoint Muhammad Miftakh to help strengthen women's doubles squad

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) today announced the appointment of Indonesian Muhammad Miftakh as an assistant women's doubles coach.

The former Indonesian shuttler, who had worked as the men's doubles assistant coach in India, filled the void left by Lee Meng Yean, effective yesterday.

Muhammad said in a video clip posted on BAM's Facebook page that his appointment was proposed by Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky based on his vast coaching experience in India for 10 years.

“Rexy is the one who brought me into BAM to work with head coach Hoon Thien How. Discussions regarding the contract and other matters began last December.

“... and the cooperation and communication with Thien How over the past two days have been very good. Women's doubles involves long rallies, so we need very good mental and physical strength,” he said.

Muhammad was one of the key personnel behind India's men's badminton team's success in creating history by lifting the Thomas Cup for the first time in 2022. -Bernama