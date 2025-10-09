BAM hopes badminton proposals get due consideration in Budget 2026

BADMINTON Association of Malaysia president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz hopes the proposal presented by the governing body will be given proper consideration under Budget 2026.

He said various engagement sessions were held with the Youth and Sports Minister, the National Sports Council and the National Sports Institute to strengthen the direction of sports development, particularly badminton.

“We have presented our proposals. I hope the Finance Ministry will properly consider our proposals,“ he told reporters at Akademi Badminton Malaysia today.

He noted that the World Championships mixed doubles victory of Cheng Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei has ignited a spirit of nationalism, further elevating Malaysia’s name on the global stage.

Tengku Zafrul emphasised the importance of the private sector’s involvement in strengthening the country’s sports industry ecosystem.

He said the sports industry is a big industry by itself and badminton needs to look at how to monetise some of the assets available.

“We cannot just rely on the government because, to be fair, and speaking as a Cabinet member, we need to prioritise what we have in terms of resources, in terms of revenue when we talk about budget,“ he said. – Bernama