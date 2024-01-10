BAM not renewing Hendrawan contract

THE Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) today confirmed that the contract of the national men’s singles coach Hendrawan will not be extended.

Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky said the 52-year-old coach was aware of the decision after holding a meeting this morning.

“We thank Hendrawan because he has contributed to BAM for 15 years. He also helped BAM get a silver medal at the Olympic Games and charted Lee Zii Jia’s rise to fame as a champion,” he said after a national team training session at ABM here today.

For the record, Hendrawan started his work in this country in 2009 and was once the national men’s singles back-up coach.

The 2001 world champion also guided former national men’s singles champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei to the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In the meantime, Rexy also announced the restructuring of the coaching lineup for the senior and national back-up squads.

According to Rexy, the reshuffle is to improve the performance of the shuttlers, especially the men’s and women’s singles and women’s doubles departments.

“We hope that with this restructuring, we can produce more champions. Right now, the men’s and women’s singles departments are quite stagnant, so we need new coaches who can bring in new knowledge and fresh ideas.

“We have identified several candidates and the most important thing is that the coach is the best and has ideas to introduce changes,” he said.

Based on the new restructuring announced today, only the head coaches of the mixed doubles and men’s doubles, namely Nova Widianto and Tan Bin Shen, managed to retain their positions while the head coaches for the men’s and women’s singles and women’s doubles will be announced later.

In addition, several back-up coaches will be promoted, including back-up head coach Jeffer Rosobin, who will take on the role of women’s singles coach.

Women’s doubles head coach Hoon Thien How and men’s singles coach Datuk Tey Seu Bock were given new responsibilities to train the back-up squads.

BAM Coaching Panel:

Director of Coaching: Rexy Mainaky

Men’s singles

Head coach: TBC

Coach: Alvin Chew, K. Yogendran

Back-up head coach: Datuk Tey Seu Bock

Back-up coach: Goh Giap Chin

Women’s singles

Head coach: TBC

Coach: Jeffer Rosobin, Misbun Ramdan

Back-up head coach: Aaron Lee

Back-up coach: Sylvia Kavita

Men’s doubles

Head coach: Tan Bin Shen

Coach: Muhammad Miftakh, Poh Chai Boon

Back-up head coach: Pang Cheh Chang

Back-up coach: Hoon Thien How

Women’s doubles

Head coach: TBC

Coach: Ching Kai Feng

Back-up coach: Amelia Anscelly

Mixed doubles

Head coach: Nova Widianto

Coach: Lutfi Zaim

Back-up coach: Hazwan Jamaluddin