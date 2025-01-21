THE Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has expressed its gratitude to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for concluding its investigation into allegations against a senior BAM official with no further action to be taken.

In an official statement shared on its Facebook page, BAM reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing governance by accepting and implementing MACC’s recommendations.

“BAM would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the Minister of Youth and Sports, YB Hannah Yeoh, for her support and advice throughout the investigation.

“We also thank sponsors who have stood by the association these past months,” said the statement.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki earlier confirmed that the investigation found no criminal elements linked to allegations that the senior official had taken allowances without the approval of BAM council members.

A full report of the investigation will be submitted to Hannah as there were some matters to address.