Barcelona’s Flick backs Szczesny as Garcia injury confirms Yamal return

BARCELONA coach Hansi Flick expressed his full confidence in veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny after first-choice Joan Garcia suffered a meniscus injury.

Garcia will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, missing the crucial Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

The injury occurred during the final moments of Barcelona’s recent victory at Real Oviedo.

Flick acknowledged Garcia’s excellent contributions but emphasised his trust in Szczesny’s abilities.

The coach highlighted Szczesny’s pivotal role in the team’s success during the latter part of the previous season.

“He is a fantastic goalkeeper and a fantastic person,“ Flick stated about the 35-year-old Polish international.

Szczesny originally came out of retirement to join Barcelona following an injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

He subsequently became the undisputed first choice and played a key role in securing a domestic treble.

Flick also provided a positive update on teenage winger Lamine Yamal’s recovery from a groin problem.

The coach confirmed that Yamal is ready to make his return to action against Real Sociedad.

Flick indicated that Yamal would feature in the match, though likely with a managed number of minutes.

The entire team is convinced that this is the right moment for his comeback.

Barcelona currently trail La Liga leaders Real Madrid by two points in the standings. – AFP