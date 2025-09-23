Barcelona’s Gavi to undergo knee surgery after failed treatment

BARCELONA midfielder Gavi will undergo surgery on his injured meniscus after other treatment methods failed to resolve the problem.

The 21-year-old has not played since late August due to the knee issue and will have an arthroscopic procedure on Tuesday.

This is the same knee in which he suffered a torn cruciate ligament and a previous meniscus injury back in 2023.

The La Liga champions initially pursued a conservative treatment plan for the Spanish international.

Gavi underwent intense sports stress tests on Sunday following the initial course of treatment.

The club decided surgery was necessary to guarantee the best possible recovery and return to competitive action.

His previous surgery on this knee in November 2023 sidelined him for an entire year.

Barcelona did not provide a timeline for Gavi’s expected return to play after this latest operation.

The club also confirmed an injury to midfielder Fermin Lopez, who suffered a muscular hip problem.

Lopez sustained the injury during his 30-minute appearance in Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Getafe.

He is expected to be out of action for approximately three weeks according to club estimates.

Gavi and Lopez now join several other key players on Barcelona’s treatment table.

The injured list includes forward Lamine Yamal, full-back Alejandro Balde, and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. – AFP