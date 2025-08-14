Barcelona’s ter Stegen injury validated by La Liga for financial relief

BARCELONA confirmed on Wednesday that La Liga has officially recognised Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s injury as long-term.

This validation enables the club to register new signing Joan Garcia without breaching financial fair play regulations.

“LaLiga’s Medical Committee has ruled that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s injury meets the long-term injury criteria established by current regulations,“ Barcelona stated.

The club added, “The club will proceed tomorrow (Thursday) to immediately formalise the registration of player Joan Garcia.”

Ter Stegen, Barcelona’s captain, underwent back surgery last month after two injury-plagued seasons.

The 33-year-old initially refused to disclose his medical details as Barcelona sought La Liga’s long-term injury classification.

This classification allows the club to exclude part of his salary from their official wage bill.

Barcelona intended to leverage ter Stegen’s absence to register new signings within financial constraints.

Alongside Garcia’s arrival, the club also renewed Wojciech Szczesny’s contract this summer. - AFP