KLIA Aerotrain service availability reaches 99.19% since July relaunch

KUALA LUMPUR: The operational service availability of the KLIA Aerotrain has reached 99.19 per cent since its relaunch on July 1.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah provided this update to the Dewan Rakyat today.

He reported that as of October 8, the Aerotrain had transported 5.33 million passengers and covered 39,942 kilometres.

“The project is currently under a two-year defect liability period.”

“The mechanical and signalling systems are in the initial adjustment phase towards full operational stability,” he said during the question-and-answer session.

He was responding to a question from Khairil Nizam Khirudin about the reasons behind maintenance failures causing frequent breakdowns.

Khairil Nizam also inquired about government measures to restore smooth and safe passenger transportation at KLIA.

Hasbi revealed that 19 service disruptions were reported between July 2 and September 30.

He explained that besides technical issues, some incidents were caused by passengers attempting to forcibly open the train doors.

In response to a supplementary question about penalty mechanisms for service failures, Hasbi outlined potential consequences.

He stated that service providers could be fined up to RM190,000 a month if they fail to maintain optimal operational standards. – Bernama