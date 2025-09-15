Barcelona thrash Valencia 6-0 in La Liga match at Johan Cruyff Stadium

BARCELONA delivered a commanding performance to demolish Valencia 6-0 in their La Liga encounter at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Sunday.

The Spanish champions were forced to host the match at their 6,000-capacity training ground due to ongoing delays in reopening the renovated Spotify Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Fermin Lopez each scored twice as Barcelona moved into second place, just two points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Barcelona dominated from the outset despite the absence of star forward Lamine Yamal, who missed the game with a groin issue.

Coach Hansi Flick had criticised the Spanish national team for playing Yamal twice during recent World Cup qualifiers despite the injury.

The home side controlled the first half without creating many clear opportunities, with Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres both firing off target.

Lopez broke the deadlock after 29 minutes when he collected Torres’ clever flick and fired a clinical finish across goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala.

Valencia failed to register a single shot in the first half, adopting a conservative approach after suffering a 7-1 defeat against Barcelona in January.

Flick introduced Raphinha at half-time to replace the quiet Roony Bardghji, who was making his debut after arriving from Copenhagen.

The substitution proved immediately effective as Raphinha slid home at the far post from Rashford’s dangerous cross in the 52nd minute.

Lopez extended the lead just three minutes later with a powerful long-range strike that Agirrezabala might have handled better.

Raphinha then smashed in Barcelona’s fourth goal at the near post as the Catalans began to run riot against their overwhelmed opponents.

Flick made further changes with Thursday’s Champions League opener in mind, bringing on veteran striker Lewandowski and Dani Olmo.

The 37-year-old Polish international marked his first goal of the season with a lethal finish after being played through by Olmo.

Midfielder Marc Bernal, making his return from a serious knee injury, provided the assist for Lewandowski to dink home Barcelona’s sixth and final goal.

Valencia defender Jose Gaya admitted his team had been completely outplayed, stating they were unable to execute their game plan after conceding the second goal.

Flick expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance, particularly praising Lopez’s contribution while noting the midfielder still had room for improvement.

The comprehensive victory provided perfect preparation for Barcelona’s upcoming Champions League campaign, which begins later this week. – AFP