A Threads post show garlic and onion skins scattered all over the floor of a local grocery store in Kuantan has gone viral.

The post had a picture attached showing the garlic skins on the floor despite a clear sign stating: “Jangan kupas kulit saya!” (Don’t peel my skin!).



“People of Kuantan, please don’t behave like monkeys.

“You actually went all out peeling garlic? There’s even a sign saying don’t peel it. Eiii, it makes me so upset seeing the mess everywhere,” the user wrote, expressing frustration at the inconsiderate act.

Social media users were quick to chime in, questioning the bizarre behaviour.

Some noted this isn’t just a Kuantan problem: “Not just Pahang. Every state also has this kind of selfish behaviour. I used to stay in Nilai, also the same.”

Others sympathised with supermarket staff, who had to clean up the mess: “Earlier I pitied the staff. They really slammed the green crates around while working. Even at the chicken section, they threw them, it was so loud.”

Meanwhile, some users suggested practical solutions: “Install CCTV.”

“The skins don’t even cost that much, but now the store has made it so if you peel the skins, the price is different. If I’m not mistaken, I saw that.”

Frequent shoppers also pointed out that the MyKasih SARA subsidy programme has led to heavier crowds.

“Lately since they allowed SARA redemptions, so many people are swarming Lotus... that day the shelves were empty. You guys are hoarding what?

One commenter summed it up best: “I’ve never peeled garlic or onions at the store. No way I’d sit there so long just to peel. Just use your eyes to choose lah.”